Report: Everton still keen on World Cup winner, Ancelotti could be factor

France's midfielder Steven N'Zonzi arrives for a press conference in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines near Paris on November 7, 2017 as part of the France national team's preparation for the...
Everton are reportedly still keen on Steven N'Zonzi.

Everton are still keen on a move for midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, report Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Everton have been keeping in contact with N'Zonzi's representatives following a failed approach to sign him in the summer.

 

N'Zonzi is currently at Galatasaray on loan from Roma.

This week he was publicly criticised by manager Fatih Terim as 'disrespectful' after a training ground incident, The Mail reported.

(L-R) Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS, Leandro Paredes of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray AS at at the Parc des...

This has posed fresh questions over N'Zonzi's future in Turkey, with Galatasaray last week crashing out of the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group.

The 31-year-old was a substitute in France's World Cup final win and has previously won the Europa League with Sevilla.

TMW's report claim potential Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could have a decisive role in persuading N'Zonzi to join Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti manager

