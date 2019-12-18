Report: Everton still keen on World Cup winner, Ancelotti could be factor

Everton are reportedly still keen on Steven N'Zonzi.

Everton are still keen on a move for midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, report Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Everton have been keeping in contact with N'Zonzi's representatives following a failed approach to sign him in the summer.

N'Zonzi is currently at Galatasaray on loan from Roma.

This week he was publicly criticised by manager Fatih Terim as 'disrespectful' after a training ground incident, The Mail reported.

This has posed fresh questions over N'Zonzi's future in Turkey, with Galatasaray last week crashing out of the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group.

The 31-year-old was a substitute in France's World Cup final win and has previously won the Europa League with Sevilla.

TMW's report claim potential Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could have a decisive role in persuading N'Zonzi to join Everton.