Report claims international midfielder is available, months after Leeds missed out

Leeds United and Norwich City were linked with Elvis Rexhbecaj back in May.

Leeds chose not to splash the cash over the summer, with their big additions Ben White, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah all arriving on loan.

The Whites were still linked with some big-money additions, and one which may not have lived long in the memory is Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Bild reported back in May that Leeds and Norwich City both wanted to sign the Wolfsburg man, with a fee of around €8million (£6.8million) suggested.

Just days later, Rexhbecaj signed a new deal until 2023 with Wolfsburg to end those rumours – but he's now set to become available once again.

Bild claim that, with Rexhbecaj making just two first-team appearances this season, Wolfsburg may now offload him in the January window.

Genk and two Bundesliga clubs are believed to be keen on Rexhbecaj, whose career really hasn't gone the way he would have wanted since signing that contract.

A central midfielder or left back, Rexhbecaj could still fit the bill for Marcelo Bielsa, possessing the versatility that has made so many Leeds players popular under the Argentinian.

Taking the 22-year-old Kosovo international on loan may work out, giving Wolfsburg time to decide what they want to do without simply flogging a talented young player – and maybe Leeds should keep tabs on his situation if he really is available.