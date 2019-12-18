Quick links

Report: Chelsea will have to break their transfer record to sign Frank Lampard target

Chelsea are said to be keen on Crystal Palace wingsr Wilfred Zaha, but the Eagles aren't prepared to let him go without a fight.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace will not reduce their £80 million asking price for Wilfried Zaha in January, with Chelsea interested.

Palace fended off strong interest from Everton for Zaha in the summer, and the Eagles look set to for a battle to keep him in the new year too, with Chelsea hopeful of capturing the winger.

If Frank Lampard’s side are to sign Zaha they will have to break their club transfer record, which is currently set at £72 million for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

 

Palace still feel that Zaha is worth £80 million to them, as his contract runs until 2023, so they are under no pressure to sell.

Whether Chelsea will decide to meet that valuation remains to be seen, but Zaha could improve the Blues’ attack.

The Palace attacker has been in wonderful form in recent weeks, scoring three times in his last five outings.

Zaha would bring creativity and trickery to Chelsea’s front-line, and he would make them an increased threat over the second half of the campaign if he was to join.

Lampard’s side have made a strong start to the campaign, but their place in the top four is coming under pressure now, after a disappointing run of results more recently.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

