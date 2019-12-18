Report: Celtic now face major battle to sign red-hot striker in January

Celtic have been linked with striker Sebastian Andersson.

According to Ruhr24, Schalke have now joined the race to sign Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson amid links to Celtic.

It's claimed that Schalke are looking for a striker in the January transfer window, and they are looking at Bundesliga options to avoid having a lengthy adjustment period.

Union Berlin ace Andersson is believed to be the top target, with Schalke looking for a target man despite already having Guido Burgstaller at the club.

Andersson is seemingly attracting major interest now, as BILD reported just last week that Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion are watching him.

The Swedish international, 28, has racked up eight goals in 16 Bundesliga games this season, making a seamless transition from the second tier to the top flight.

His international record is strong too with three goals in nine caps, so it's no great surprise that major clubs are now looking to lure him away from Union.

He may fit well with Celtic as that big, physical striker that can support Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, whilst his record in the Bundesliga suggests he would be able to score in Scotland too.

Yet with such a huge club in Schalke now keen, and able to offer him a stay in Germany, Celtic face a real battle to bring Andersson to Parkhead.