Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Celtic now face major battle to sign red-hot striker in January

Olly Dawes
Sebastian Andersson of Sweden looks on as the teams line up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Sweden and Faroe Islands at Friends Arena on November 18, 2019 in Solna,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have been linked with striker Sebastian Andersson.

Sebastian Andersson of 1.FC Union Berlin celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Koeln at Stadion An...

According to Ruhr24, Schalke have now joined the race to sign Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson amid links to Celtic.

It's claimed that Schalke are looking for a striker in the January transfer window, and they are looking at Bundesliga options to avoid having a lengthy adjustment period.

Subscribe

Union Berlin ace Andersson is believed to be the top target, with Schalke looking for a target man despite already having Guido Burgstaller at the club.

 

Andersson is seemingly attracting major interest now, as BILD reported just last week that Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion are watching him.

The Swedish international, 28, has racked up eight goals in 16 Bundesliga games this season, making a seamless transition from the second tier to the top flight.

His international record is strong too with three goals in nine caps, so it's no great surprise that major clubs are now looking to lure him away from Union.

Sebastian Andersson of 1.FC Union Berlin celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Koeln at Stadion An...

He may fit well with Celtic as that big, physical striker that can support Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, whilst his record in the Bundesliga suggests he would be able to score in Scotland too.

Yet with such a huge club in Schalke now keen, and able to offer him a stay in Germany, Celtic face a real battle to bring Andersson to Parkhead.

Sebastian Andersson of Sweden looks on as the teams line up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Sweden and Faroe Islands at Friends Arena on November 18, 2019 in Solna,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch