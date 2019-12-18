Report: Carlo Ancelotti already tells Everton player to sign, Toffees have made contact

Everton are said to have made contact with Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, potential Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has already asked for the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ahead of taking charge at Goodison Park.

The Italian website claims that Ancelotti could agree to take over at Everton in the coming hours, despite reports suggesting that he is stalling on their current offer.

Indeed, TMW believe that Ancelotti is already working on transfer targets for Everton - with Ibrahimovic at the top of his wishlist.

The veteran Swedish forward will become a free agent in January, and Everton are said to have made him an offer.

Although the salary doesn’t currently match with Ibrahimovic is hoping for, Everton are eager to complete a deal.

Ibrahimovic has scored prolifically in MLS and Ancelotti seemingly is convinced that he could still be a valuable player in the Premier League, despite now reaching the age of 38.

Ancelotti has worked with the high-profile striker before at PSG.

Ibrahimovic could offer a great role model for Everton’s young strikers, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, to learn from.

However, there must be some doubts over whether he could cope physically in the Premier League, given his advancing years.