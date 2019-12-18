Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Carlo Ancelotti already tells Everton player to sign, Toffees have made contact

John Verrall
Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy reacts as his goal is called off after an offside during the second half of a 3-2 Red Bulls win at StubHub Center on April 28, 2018 in Carson,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to have made contact with Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the January transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy reacts as his goal is called off after an offside during the second half of a 3-2 Red Bulls win at StubHub Center on April 28, 2018 in Carson,...

According to Tutto Mercato Web, potential Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has already asked for the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ahead of taking charge at Goodison Park.

The Italian website claims that Ancelotti could agree to take over at Everton in the coming hours, despite reports suggesting that he is stalling on their current offer.

Indeed, TMW believe that Ancelotti is already working on transfer targets for Everton - with Ibrahimovic at the top of his wishlist.

 

The veteran Swedish forward will become a free agent in January, and Everton are said to have made him an offer.

Although the salary doesn’t currently match with Ibrahimovic is hoping for, Everton are eager to complete a deal.

Ibrahimovic has scored prolifically in MLS and Ancelotti seemingly is convinced that he could still be a valuable player in the Premier League, despite now reaching the age of 38.

Ancelotti has worked with the high-profile striker before at PSG.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy during the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Houston Dynamo at the StubHub Center on October 28, 2018 in Carson, California. The Houston...

Ibrahimovic could offer a great role model for Everton’s young strikers, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, to learn from.

However, there must be some doubts over whether he could cope physically in the Premier League, given his advancing years.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch