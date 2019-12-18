Quick links

Report: Arsenal to listen to offers for duo, want January sale

Dan Coombs
Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal
Arsenal are hoping to sell Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal are open to listening to offers for Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi, The Star report.

The report states Ozil and Mustafi are two players Arsenal would like to sell in January and adds 'they are not the only ones available'.

 

Selling both players won't be easy for Arsenal. 

As the report notes, both were available in the summer and Ozil has expressed a desire to run down his contract which expires in 2021.

Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner and perhaps the only clubs which could afford his salary are Chinese clubs, but this is no longer a practical destination for him after his comments regarding the country this past week [The Telegraph].

Selling Ozil may help Arsenal alleviate any financial problems arising from the German's comments.

At least by setting their stall out regarding the duo ahead of January, Arsenal have a chance of offloading them.

Mustafi and Ozil have both featured under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg, but have done little to put themselves in the shop window with below par performances.

