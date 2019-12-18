Quick links

Report: Arsenal paying £1m compensation to hire Mikel Arteta

Shane Callaghan
Mikel Arteta of Manchester City before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal will reportedly pay somewhere in the region of £1 million to Manchester City.

Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal will announce Mikel Arteta as their new head coach over the next 48 hours.

Arsenal have been without a boss since sacking Unai Emery last month, with Freddie Ljungberg taking charge of the senior side on an interim basis since then.

But it looks like the Gunners are on the brink of finding some much-needed stability.

According to The Mail, Arteta, their former midfielder, will be appointed before the working week is out and will take charge of the North Londoners in Saturday's visit to former club Everton.

 

The report adds that the Emirates Stadium club will be paying around £1 million as compensation to Manchester City, where Arteta is currently assistant to Pep Guardiola.

A number of high-profile names were said to be in the frame for the Arsenal job, including Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti, but the latter is reportedly set to take charge at Everton.

However, Duncan Ferguson will oversee the Toffees' visit of Arteta and co this weekeend due to the capital club being further along in their discussions with Arteta.

Mikel Arteta and Josep Guardiola of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

