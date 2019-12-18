Report: Arsenal nearing deal to bring back Manchester City's ex-Gunner with Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly set to land Manchester City's Sam Fagbemi.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are set to raid Manchester City for youth scout Sam Fagbemi ahead of Mikel Arteta's expected move.

It's suggested that Arteta – Manchester City's assistant manager – is poised to leave his role to become Arsenal boss, replacing Unai Emery.

But Arsenal aren't done raiding City just yet, as a move for talent spotter Fagbemi is believed to be at an 'advanced stage' and could be done soon.

Fagbemi is only 25, but has earned a strong reputation at City, and is set to trade the Etihad Stadium for the Emirates having been offered a strong role in Arsenal's youth recruitment.

What's interesting is that Fagbemi has already been at Arsenal in the past, serving as a Video Scout for the Arsenal youth academy before leaving for City in 2017.

Fagbemi's work has predominantly been done in the south of England, helping City sign the likes of Millwall duo Sam Edozie and Darko Gyabi and as well as West Ham's Josh Wilson-Eshbrand and Ipswich Town's Ben Knight (below).

Signing players that were so close in proximity to Arsenal was allegedly a source of frustration to the Gunners, which is why they're now trying to bring Fagbemi back and strengthen Arsenal's youth recruiting in areas that he knows so well.

Arsenal may not be done there though, as Phil Antwi – Wolverhampton Wanderers' Senior Academy Scout – is also a target, with plenty of work going into trying to build up the Arsenal youth ranks ahead of Arteta's imminent arrival.