Report: Arsenal and Tottenham both make contact to sign contract rebel winger

Olly Dawes
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Isaac Lihadji.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the representatives of Marseille winger Isaac Lihadji.

It's claimed that Marseille fear losing their talented young winger, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Marseille have allegedly offered Lihadji around €35,000 a month, around £7,5000 a week, in order to stay, but there has been no deal struck as of yet.

 

That leaves Marseille open to losing Lihadji, with the report claiming that Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs to have made contact with his representatives about a deal.

Lille are believed to be leading the race, but Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, RB Leipzig and Valencia are also thought to be keen.

Lihadji, 17, has already made two first-team appearances under Andre Villas-Boas this season, having shown promise with four goals in 10 games for France's Under-18's.

A quick, right-sided winger who cuts inside onto his left foot, Lihadji is considered to be the best player to come out of the Marseille academy since the likes of Maxime Lopez and Boubacar Kamara.

Arsenal and Spurs may see Lihadji as a real talent for the future to offer some balance to their attacking options, but it's clear that they face a major battle to land his signature.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

