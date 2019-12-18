Report: Ancelotti stalling on Everton with January plans learned, Moyes held face-to-face talks

Everton are still pursuing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

According to the Daily Mail, Carlo Ancelotti is now stalling on a move to Everton as he seeks to learn more about the club's transfer plans.

It's claimed that Farhad Moshiri is pushing for a move, and the pair have met in London but Ancelotti still seemingly has some concerns.

They range from Everton not planning to spend much in January to the scale of the rebuild needed at Goodison Park, with Ancelotti not having full control given that Marcel Brands is in control of transfers.

Still, with £8million-a-year allegedly on offer from the Toffees, this is a big offer for Ancelotti, and him focusing on coaching and management whilst Brands handles transfers seems like a great mix anyway.

It's no great surprise that a manager of Ancelotti's standing, with four league titles and three Champions League titles to his name, wants heavy control, especially of an Everton side who haven't finished in the top six for almost six years.

The Guardian had claimed that Ancelotti was keen on the job to revitalise Everton and had already sought assurances about transfers, but this newest report suggests that was a little premature.

Moshiri has allegedly held face-to-face talks with David Moyes, meaning the Scot could be a prime candidate to take over if they can't land Ancelotti.

The coming days will be key for Everton, and they'll hope that the project will excite the Italian, even if there are a few lingering issues in the talks as things stand.