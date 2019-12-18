Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers exile's deal ends early, reports say he'll rejoin former club

Aiden Cusick
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
The Rangers striker has failed to make an appearance under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Eduardo Herrera of Rangers arrives at the stadium prior to the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Ranger at Celtic Park on December 30, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera appears to have announced his departure from his latest loan club.

Herrera has spent the past 18 months back in his homeland after Rangers sanctioned temporary spells at Santos Languna and, most recently, Necaxa.

The 31-year-old's deal was due to expire in the New Year, but with Los Rayos' participation in the Liga MX opening stage already over, he appears to have been freed early.

 

And a return to Necaxa seems unlikely after Herrera posted the following message on Twitter last night (Tuesday): "Thank you @clubnecaxa, a year where there were more joys that we could share with this faithful hobby. I take great memories of both colleagues, coaching staff, management and all the people who work at the club. I have only to thank you".

Herrera still has six months left on the contract he signed upon moving to Rangers for a reported fee of around £1.5 million in 2017.

But with the Mexican having struggled at Ibrox, scoring two goals in 24 games for Rangers, it is likely that Steven Gerrard will seek a new club for him in January.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United...

The Mexican website Milenio reported earlier this month that Herrera will return to Santos Laguna. 

Rangers fans - where does Herrera rank among the all-time Ibrox flops?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

