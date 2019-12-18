Rangers exile's deal ends early, reports say he'll rejoin former club

The Rangers striker has failed to make an appearance under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

The Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera appears to have announced his departure from his latest loan club.

Herrera has spent the past 18 months back in his homeland after Rangers sanctioned temporary spells at Santos Languna and, most recently, Necaxa.

The 31-year-old's deal was due to expire in the New Year, but with Los Rayos' participation in the Liga MX opening stage already over, he appears to have been freed early.

And a return to Necaxa seems unlikely after Herrera posted the following message on Twitter last night (Tuesday): "Thank you @clubnecaxa, a year where there were more joys that we could share with this faithful hobby. I take great memories of both colleagues, coaching staff, management and all the people who work at the club. I have only to thank you".

Gracias @clubnecaxa, un año donde fueron más las alegrías que pudimos compartir junto a esta fiel afición. Me llevo grandes recuerdos tanto de compañeros, cuerpo técnico, directiva y de toda la gente que trabaja en el club. No me queda más que agradecerles. #FuerzaRayos⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xkqmIIrQKf — Eduardo Herrera (@LaloHerrera15) December 17, 2019

Herrera still has six months left on the contract he signed upon moving to Rangers for a reported fee of around £1.5 million in 2017.

But with the Mexican having struggled at Ibrox, scoring two goals in 24 games for Rangers, it is likely that Steven Gerrard will seek a new club for him in January.

The Mexican website Milenio reported earlier this month that Herrera will return to Santos Laguna.

Rangers fans - where does Herrera rank among the all-time Ibrox flops?