Prolific Rangers target makes contract claim on Twitter amid Ibrox links

Rangers are reportedly keen on bringing Lyle Taylor to Ibrox – and the Charlton Athletic striker has commented on his contract situation on Twitter.

The Gers already have two prolific strikers at the club, as Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe both score on a regular basis for Steven Gerrard's side.

However, since letting Kyle Lafferty move on over the summer, Rangers have lacked a target man figure, and moving for one in 2020 wouldn't be a huge surprise.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Rangers are in the race to sign Taylor, though a number of Championship clubs in England are also keen on the Charlton star.

Taylor, 29, has hit 30 goals in 54 games for Charlton having joined in 2018, and whilst he has missed a chunk of this season through injury, he is a man in demand.

Taylor's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers in January, or merely wait until the end of the season to move on.

A move to Rangers would see him return to Scotland after prior spells with Falkirk and Partick Thistle, whilst also offering Gerrard that target man figure.

Now, Taylor has taken to Twitter to confirm that he hasn't actually been offered an extension by Charlton, amid criticism from some fans who don't want to see him go.

Taylor suggested that he can't sign a contract that hasn't been offered to him, and with just a couple of weeks until the transfer window opens, Rangers should be eyeing up a quick pre-contract offer before Charlton can react.

First thing, no contract has been offered. Secondly, unfollow me. Don’t wanna hear your whining you little baby — Lyle Taylor (@lyletaylor90) December 17, 2019

Steve, don’t bother with him mate. He hasn’t got the first clue. Haven’t even been offered a contract — Lyle Taylor (@lyletaylor90) December 17, 2019

Preach Pastor Hadley https://t.co/zjx7YrXy2R — Lyle Taylor (@lyletaylor90) December 17, 2019