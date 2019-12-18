Photo: Mikel Arteta embraces Everton's Duncan Ferguson in 2005

The soon-to-be Arsenal boss has history with the stand-in Everton manager.

For 90 minutes, Everton's Duncan Ferguson and would-be Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will become rivals this weekend.

Ferguson is set to stay in the dugout for one last time as the Toffees' interim coach, with Arsenal visiting Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 47-year-old has done a very decent job in the only two games he has overseen since Marco Silva's sacking, masterminding a 3-1 win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

But Carlo Ancelotti is set to be named as Silva's long-term successor on Merseyside, though Ferguson will still want to get Arteta's Arsenal career off to a stinker this weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, the Gunners are set to announce the former Everton midfielder as their new head coach following Unai Emery's dismissal last month.

The Spaniard and Ferguson were team-mates at Goodison once upon a time, and here's a photo of the pair embracing one another following a win over Manchester United in 2005.

Embed from Getty Images

Arteta, who is Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City as things stand, joined Arsenal in 2011 after spending six years under David Moyes at Everton.

Ferguson had two separate spells with the Blues and retired in 2006, though he will return to his role as first-team coach after Ancelotti takes over.