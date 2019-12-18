Pedro Chirivella reacts to Liverpool defeat on Instagram

Pedro Chirivella captained Liverpool in the League Cup last night.

Pedro Chirivella has paid tribute to the 'unbelievable' Liverpool fans who turned up to watch last night's League Cup demolition at Aston Villa.

The Reds were eliminated from the quarter-final as Aston Villa cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Liverpool were overseen by Neil Critchley on the night because Jurgen Klopp and his senior side jetted off to Qatar earlier in the week for the World Club Cup Championship.

As a result, Critchley fielded a second-string XI that was full of teenage academy products, along with summer signings 16-year-old Harvey Elliott and 17-year-old Sepp Van Den Berg.

At 22, Chirivella was one of the club's more senior players on the night, and the Spaniard, who captained Liverpool, has said on Instagram that he's very proud of his young team-mates.

It was only the Spaniard's third competitive appearance for the Merseyside club since 2016 and, despite the result, he'll be hoping that it leads to some more senior appearances down the line.

Klopp's senior side kick off their campaign tonight with a game against Mexican side Monterrey.