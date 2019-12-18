'Out the door, get rid': Some fans react after hearing Celtic want to sign their 'lazy' player

Celtic are said to be interested in Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, who could be available for a cut price.

Stoke City fans have suggested that they wouldn’t be disappointed to see Tyrese Campbell join Celtic in January.

The Daily Record have claimed that Celtic are interested in the young striker, who they believe they could secure on a cut-price deal.

Campbell has just months left on his contract at Stoke, which has brought him to the attention of Celtic.

Subscribe

But many Potters fans suggest that they don’t think that losing Campbell would be much of a blow to them.

He isn’t gonna get any fitter in Glasgow is he — @TriumphOfDeath (@VictoryOfDeath) December 17, 2019

He always does. Fills his lads head full of crap in thinking he is this great player and he isn't. Probably an OK league one player at best if that. That's why he never improving anymore, especially his fitness always being dire. Ngoy is a much better player with more potential. — Ben.H1 (@BenH115) December 18, 2019

He doesn’t work hard enough imo and has a long way to go #goodluck to him whatever — RS4Delilah (@DelilahRs4) December 17, 2019

He's not good enough for Championship level and his work rate is flawed.

Get rid. — John Paul Coffield (@abbeyhultonlad) December 17, 2019

100% mate. Out the door for me... — Daniel Yates (@danielyates_) December 17, 2019

Let him go. He’s yet another one who flatters to decieve. Hasn’t done anything in the first team. Another one who believes his own hype. But don’t let him go for a cut price. Screw Celtic for every penny. They’d do it to us — Chris Frost (@Icecoldkato) December 17, 2019

About his level. — Lee (@prestonoob) December 17, 2019

Campbell has scored just once for Stoke in the Championship this season, despite being used fairly regularly as a substitute.

Michael O’Neill’s side are currently fighting a relegation battle, and Campbell’s departure could potentially open up space for another striker to be brought in.

At Celtic, Campbell would likely be used in a rotational role.

Neil Lennon’s side already have Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Lewis Morgan competing for starting places, meaning Campbell would face a fight for game time at Parkhead.