'Out the door, get rid': Some fans react after hearing Celtic want to sign their 'lazy' player

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town at the Bet365 Stadium on January 15, 2019...
Celtic are said to be interested in Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, who could be available for a cut price.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke celebrates after scoring their 1st goal during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town at the Bet365 Stadium on January 15, 2019...

Stoke City fans have suggested that they wouldn’t be disappointed to see Tyrese Campbell join Celtic in January.

The Daily Record have claimed that Celtic are interested in the young striker, who they believe they could secure on a cut-price deal.

 

Campbell has just months left on his contract at Stoke, which has brought him to the attention of Celtic.

But many Potters fans suggest that they don’t think that losing Campbell would be much of a blow to them.

Campbell has scored just once for Stoke in the Championship this season, despite being used fairly regularly as a substitute.

Michael O’Neill’s side are currently fighting a relegation battle, and Campbell’s departure could potentially open up space for another striker to be brought in.

At Celtic, Campbell would likely be used in a rotational role.

Neil Lennon’s side already have Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Lewis Morgan competing for starting places, meaning Campbell would face a fight for game time at Parkhead.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

