Our View: Celtic man's comments make clear Hoops are on course to make a massive profit

Jeremie Frimpong has made a big Celtic impact, but could he one day make the club a lot of money?

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong is one day going to be worth 'serious money', Scott Brown has told The Scottish Sun this week.

The Celtic defender has been one of the stand-out talents in Neil Lennon's team this season and despite the fact he's only made 10 professional appearances, is already being tipped for big things.

Subscribe

Lennon himself called him one of 'the best kids' he's ever worked with as a player or manager (BBC Scotland), which is high praise indeed from such an experienced figure.

His manager is likely cautious about hyping him up so much, but that he felt the need to praise the player so highly speaks volumes.

Brown is the latest to weigh in on his potential, claiming that he could follow the Kieran Tierney path at Celtic and become a high-value player.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, the Celtic captain said: "He’ll be worth serious money in a few years.

"The main aim for us is to keep improving him as well to make sure he understands what it’s like playing in a three or a four, whether he’s playing full-back or wing-back.

"But he’s brilliant because he’s willing to learn and adapt too.

"Kieran is the template for everyone that’s come through. His attitude and love for the club as well. He came through and worked hard every day.”

Bargain buy to eight-figure fee?

Frimpong arrived at Celtic from Manchester City for a fee of just £350,000 (The Scottish Sun), meaning that if the player carries on his current trajectory and lives up to Brown's comments he could one day make a massive profit for the club.

Tierney's £25m move to Arsenal (BBC) has set the bar at Celtic for talented young full-backs. It's no overstatement to say that Frimpong could be sold for an eight-figure fee one day.

The Hoops' cycle of signing talented young players and selling them on for profit has proven successful in recent years, so while some fans may scoff at the notion of Frimpong one day being sold, the reality is it's on the cards, even at this stage.

As Brown notes, the Hoops are looking to improve him over a number of years. Frimpong isn't heading out of the door anytime soon.

But with the club captain already talking about his value and worth as an asset, comparing him to a player who has recently left the club, it's clear what Frimpong's path could be.