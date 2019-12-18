Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

'Omg, we're winning the league': Some Chelsea fans buzzing after 23-year-old's Instagram post

John Verrall
Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on May 28, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has not been fit enough to play for Frank Lampard's side at all this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on December 2, 2018 in...

Chelsea fans have been left excited after seeing Ruben Loftus-Cheek back in training on Instagram.

The Chelsea midfielder has been out for the entire campaign so far with a knee injury, but his comeback is getting close now.

Loftus-Cheek posted a video of himself running on social media yesterday.

And Chelsea fans feel that the England international could have a huge role to play for them when he does return to full fitness.

Loftus-Cheek really broke into Chelsea’s team last term, and he proved his quality.

The attacking midfielder showed a keen eye for goal, but also brought power and skill to Chelsea’s team.

With the Blues struggling for form, there is a feeling that Loftus-Cheek’s return could help them break down defences and also add more steel to their midfield ranks.

When he does return Loftus-Cheek will be in competition with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley for a first-team place.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch