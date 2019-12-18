'Omg, we're winning the league': Some Chelsea fans buzzing after 23-year-old's Instagram post

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has not been fit enough to play for Frank Lampard's side at all this season.

Chelsea fans have been left excited after seeing Ruben Loftus-Cheek back in training on Instagram.

The Chelsea midfielder has been out for the entire campaign so far with a knee injury, but his comeback is getting close now.

Loftus-Cheek posted a video of himself running on social media yesterday.

And Chelsea fans feel that the England international could have a huge role to play for them when he does return to full fitness.

Just what we need simple drills to really get the muscles and ligaments to tense up. Perfect for what he needs. Ruben2020. — Pure CFC (@PureCfc) December 17, 2019

YESSS — kepa (@arrizabalagy) December 17, 2019

Omg omg. — Alexander (@Loftus12Cheek) December 17, 2019

Welcome back @rubey_lcheek!

Can't wait to see you back on the pitch. — Aditya Mahajan (@adityam_31) December 17, 2019

This is my Xmas present — Luke Harding (@LukeHar00427024) December 17, 2019

Omg, we’re actually winnint the league aren’t we? — Max (@L3wishamBallack) December 17, 2019

Day made. Omg im gassed. — Lav (@LavCFC) December 17, 2019

Loftus-Cheek really broke into Chelsea’s team last term, and he proved his quality.

The attacking midfielder showed a keen eye for goal, but also brought power and skill to Chelsea’s team.

With the Blues struggling for form, there is a feeling that Loftus-Cheek’s return could help them break down defences and also add more steel to their midfield ranks.

When he does return Loftus-Cheek will be in competition with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley for a first-team place.