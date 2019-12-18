Olivia Duffin's TikTok drama explained - screenshots of anti-bi comments cause uproar online

It should come as no surprise that TikTok stars, YouTubers and Influencers come to their fair share of drama online. At points they practically invite it!

From rivalries to breakups, there's all sorts of feuds that we, as fans and bystanders, get to witness.

And although December is supposedly a month of peace and forgiveness with Christmas just around the corner, it's far from that for TikTok star, Olivia Duffin.

So, what's all this Olivia drama really about? We've done some digging into the latest online scandal to find out what's really gone down.

ON TV THIS CHRISTMAS: Your complete guide to Christmas films on TV this year

All about Olivia

Olivia Nicole Duffin is a 19 year old from Manchester who rocketed to fame on TikTok. She currently has over 2 million subscribers.

The British-Sicilian beauty is known for her singing videos, Ariana Grande covers, and has since become something of an Instagram influencer.

Not much is known about Olivia bar what she posts online. Not much has been revealed about her family or love life... until now.

What's the tea on the Olivia Duffin drama

Earlier in the month, Olivia's ex-boyfriend released screenshots of messages he received from Olivia after they broke up. She was with her ex-boyfriend, a boy called Liam, for two and a half years.

When they broke up, Olivia is reported to have targeted Liam's sexuality - he is bisexual - claiming that he was covering for the fact he is gay and that is the reason Liam ended their relationship.

Liam shared these screenshots in a TikTok video.

And it wasn't long before fans were up in arms over Olivia's comments and the trolling commenced.

TIME STAR: Greta Thunberg named Person of the Year

What did Olivia say in the screenshots?

It's no surprise that many YouTubers and TikTok influencers were shocked by Olivia's anti-bi comments and many have retorted to her statements in their own videos.

In particular, video creator ImAllexx reported on the whole scandal.

ImAllexx - real name Alex Elmslie - reported that in the breakup messages between Olivia and Liam, Olivia had said numerous homophobic and anti-bi messages.

This includes: "I don't agree with bi your either gay or ur not Liam (sic)"

Alex then continued to explain that the screenshots included Olivia claiming she doesn't "agree with bi on it own (sic)."

that olivia duffin girl that tries to be ariana got exposed for being biphobic and saying bisexuality doesn’t exist..... and is still saying it doesn’t exist after being exposed like?????? bro..... — abb is a fan account (@foreverqal) December 17, 2019

Olivia's apology

As expected, it didn't take long before Olivia came out with an apology for her comments. But that apology was not everything her fans needed or wanted it to be. She's still in everyone's bad books, clearly!

She released another video to TikTok, titled 'here's my view on the situation...'.

In the video, Olivia says: "Bisexuality is 100% ok, I'm all for it. I have a lot of gay and bi friends and I've got nothing against them."