Manager believes Gerrard-signed Rangers man could be moved this January

The Ibrox attacker has been on loan away from Rangers this season but has failed to nail down a starting spot.

Rangers winger Jake Hastie could be on the move this January, according to his Rotherham manager Paul Warne, The Daily Record report.

The 21-year-old was signed by Steven Gerrard during the summer transfer window, but by September was out on loan in English League One, given an opportunity to get regular week-to-week action.

He initially started well at his loan side, scoring a magical three goals in his first three league appearances.

However since then, his role has gradually decreased and since October has been in and out of the side.

Warne thinks that if the player doesn't force his way into first-team plans over the next few weeks, his time at Rotherham could come to an end, putting Hastie in a category with others such as Dan Barlaser and Carlton Morris.

As quoted by The Daily Record, he said: "They’ve all added something at different times to our team.

"It wouldn’t surprise me that if Dan, Jake or Carlton don’t play enough games in December their parent clubs would want to move them. I understand that."

What's best for Hastie?

The prospect initially headed out on loan to get the kind of first-team football he needs to develop himself as a player. If he's not getting it at Rotherham then there's not much sense in him being there away from the Rangers setup.

That's not to say he's likely to get much football at Ibrox either though. Gerrard clearly felt he wasn't quite ready to stake a claim for a regular place in his team.

It's all a far cry from the second half of last season when he scored seven goals for Motherwell and looked like quite the talent.

What his future holds remains to be seen, but as Warne points out, his future is far from certain and the staff at Ibrox will have to make a decision on what kind of move works best for him moving forward.

Should he come back to Rangers?