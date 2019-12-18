Quick links

£30m Tottenham linked star signs new deal with £127.5m release clause

Dan Coombs
Carlos Soler of Valencia looks on during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Mestalla on January 26, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.
Tottenham's chances of signing Carlos Soler don't look too promising now.

Reported long term Tottenham Hotspur target Carlos Soler has signed a new deal at Valencia.

Football Espana report Soler has agreed a contract until 2023 - which contains a 150 million Euro release clause (£127.5m).

Back in January of this year, ESPN reported Tottenham were planning a £30 million move for Soler.

 

The Mail reported in March that Soler remained on Tottenham's radar heading into the summer.

Soler, 22, has made 17 appearances for Valencia in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

It was unclear if Tottenham planned to return for Soler, with Valencia clearly unwilling to sell the promising midfielder.

This new deal shows their commitment to him and vice versa and gives Valencia all the power over his future.

It looks more unlikely than ever now that Tottenham will ever be able to get him, despite the pulling power of new head coach Jose Mourinho.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal in action with Carlos Soler of Valencia CF during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Valencia at Emirates Stadium on...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

