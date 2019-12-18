£30m Tottenham linked star signs new deal with £127.5m release clause

Tottenham's chances of signing Carlos Soler don't look too promising now.

Reported long term Tottenham Hotspur target Carlos Soler has signed a new deal at Valencia.

Football Espana report Soler has agreed a contract until 2023 - which contains a 150 million Euro release clause (£127.5m).

Back in January of this year, ESPN reported Tottenham were planning a £30 million move for Soler.

The Mail reported in March that Soler remained on Tottenham's radar heading into the summer.

Soler, 22, has made 17 appearances for Valencia in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

It was unclear if Tottenham planned to return for Soler, with Valencia clearly unwilling to sell the promising midfielder.

This new deal shows their commitment to him and vice versa and gives Valencia all the power over his future.

It looks more unlikely than ever now that Tottenham will ever be able to get him, despite the pulling power of new head coach Jose Mourinho.