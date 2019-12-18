Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson performance on Twitter

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool attacks Takumi Minamino of Salzburg during the Group E UEFA Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...
The Liverpool midfielder was forced to play in an unfamiliar role tonight.

Liverpool fans on Twitter don't fancy Jordan Henderson as a centre-back.

The Reds skipper had to drop into central defence in this evening's FIFA Club World Cup clash against Monterrey in Qatar.

Virgil van Dijk was ruled out with illness and with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip already injured, the Liverpool midfielder had to partner Joe Gomez at the heart of defence.

But fans of the Anfield side weren't thrilled by the £20 million [The Telegraph] man's performance in defence.

 

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

With Van Dijk absent, Liverpool's back four looked a tad shaky at times.

But a last-minute winner from Roberto Firmino saw Jurgen Klopp's side move into the final of the competition, after Rogelio Funes Mori cancelled out Naby Keita's opener on 12 minutes.

The absence of Fabinho was also problematic for Klopp, who has used the Brazilian midfielder in central defence to great effect in the past.

Still, it wasn't a terrible display from the former Sunderland man, but no supporter - or indeed Klopp - will be wanting to see him there again anytime soon.

