Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson performance on Twitter

The Liverpool midfielder was forced to play in an unfamiliar role tonight.

Liverpool fans on Twitter don't fancy Jordan Henderson as a centre-back.

The Reds skipper had to drop into central defence in this evening's FIFA Club World Cup clash against Monterrey in Qatar.

Virgil van Dijk was ruled out with illness and with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip already injured, the Liverpool midfielder had to partner Joe Gomez at the heart of defence.

But fans of the Anfield side weren't thrilled by the £20 million [The Telegraph] man's performance in defence.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

If anyone ever wondered, Henderson is not a defender. #LFC — Brad (@braad_) December 18, 2019

So much pressure on Gomez. He has been poor but when you are use to playing alongside VVD, seeing Henderson next to you is scary — Luca (@LFCLuca) December 18, 2019

Henderson is so bad and sooo slowly. Thays funny — Mauricio (@itmauricio) December 18, 2019

I really believe we need Henderson instead off Lallana as dm. But who tf covers VVD’s position then — Elham Firmino (@ElhamFirmino) December 18, 2019

Where is Henderson there he’s running out as if he’s playing in the midfield ffs genuinely useless — Marvellous Mane (@ManeSZNZZ) December 18, 2019

Crap selection from Klopp. Please get Milner off. We need creativity not vulnerability.



Henderson at CB is a fail — ⚽️ (@TeeTopBanter) December 18, 2019

With Van Dijk absent, Liverpool's back four looked a tad shaky at times.

But a last-minute winner from Roberto Firmino saw Jurgen Klopp's side move into the final of the competition, after Rogelio Funes Mori cancelled out Naby Keita's opener on 12 minutes.

The absence of Fabinho was also problematic for Klopp, who has used the Brazilian midfielder in central defence to great effect in the past.

Still, it wasn't a terrible display from the former Sunderland man, but no supporter - or indeed Klopp - will be wanting to see him there again anytime soon.