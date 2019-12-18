Liverpool coach makes comment about Aston Villa's players' conduct last night

Aston Villa managed to run out 5-0 winners over a very young Liverpool side in the League Cup yesterday.

Liverpool under-23 boss John Critchley has praised Aston Villa’s conduct last night during Sky Sports live coverage of the League Cup.

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Villa yesterday, after naming a line-up with an average age of just over 19.

The Reds youngsters gave an excellent account of themselves, despite the heavy defeat.

And Critchley was full of praise for the way that Villa respected his prospects on the night.

“The conduct of Aston Villa’s players all night was first class,” Critchley said.

“The way they played the game and the way they played the game was first class.”

Villa management duo Dean Smith and John Terry even went into the Liverpool dressing room after the game to praise the youngsters.

“They said how difficult we made it for them, that we’ve got some really good players, to keep going, good luck and he wishes us all the best for the future,” Critchley added.

“That will be a moment that I remember and the players remember for the rest of our lives.”

The difference between the two sides was mainly Villa’s ruthlessness in front of goal, as they progressed to the next round.

Jonathan Kodjia was among the Villa players who really impressed, as the Ivorian netted a hat-trick to stake his claim for more regular starts.

Villa are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Southampton.