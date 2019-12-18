Quick links

Liverpool CEO reacts on Twitter to Carabao Cup defeat

Liverpool are out of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore has congratulated the club's young players on a fine effort as they lost the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Ridiculous fixture scheduling from the EFL led to Liverpool being asked to play the tie away at  Aston Villa less than 24 hours before their World Club Cup game in Qatar.

 

Liverpool's senior side are in Qatar for tomorrow's fixture with Monterrey, leaving under-23 boss Neil Critchley in charge of a youth team at Villa Park.

Villa won the game 5-0, but Liverpool were proud of the performance of their young stars.

CEO Peter Moore sent a message out saying the club was proud of the players.

Liverpool were 4-0 down in the first half and it looked like the scoreline might get embarrassing.

The second half Liverpool held their own, conceding a late goal to make it five as the game went on.

While the record books will show a heavy loss, this was Liverpool's under-23 side missing some of their top talent.

The players involved can take lessons and heart from the way they competed strongly.

