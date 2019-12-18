Leicester linked with move for £5m right-back, Tottenham interest in star discussed

Ricardo Pereira was linked with Spurs before he joined Premier League rivals Leicester City - is the right-back on Jose Mourinho's radar?

Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Ricardo Pereira, according to Het Nieuwsblad, with Leicester City identifying Royal Antwerp flyer Aurelio Buta as a potential replacement.

The Mirror (16 November, page 63) reported a month ago that Buta was on his way to Wolverhampton Wanderers. But, with the trail growing cold in recent weeks, suggestions that the £5 million-rated speed machine will soon be wearing Old Gold might have been a little premature.

With the January transfer window now just days away, reports in Belgium claim that Leicester, Southampton and Watford have joined Nuno Espirito Santo in the race to sign the 22-year-old.

But it is Leicester’s apparent interest that raises a few questions – not least because Het Nieuwsblad suggest that the one-time Benfica youngster has been identified as a potential replacement for Ricardo at the King Power Stadium.

Arguably the Premier League’s stand-out right-back this season, the rampaging Portugal international has been as important as Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and co to Leicester’s Champions League push.

And the report suggests that Tottenham have shown an interest with Jose Mourinho’s side, who have also been linked with Lille’s Zeki Celik, Nathan Ferguson and Youcef Atal, seemingly determined to sign a top class right-back capable of stepping into Kyle Walker’s shoes in North London.

A fine one-on-one defender with pace and power reminiscent of Walker at his peak, Tottenham tried and failed to sign Ricardo two years ago before he sealed a £18 million move to Leicester (A Bola, 13 March 2018, page 6).

Two-and-half-years on, he would look like a better signing than ever – combining the defensive solidity of a Juan Foyth with the speed and delivery of Serge Aurier.