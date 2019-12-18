Quick links

Leeds United star voted into international team of the decade, 91% of vote

Stuart Dallas of Northern Ireland during the International Friendly match between Northern Ireland and Israel at Windsor Park on September 11, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Stuart Dallas has been a mainstay for Northern Ireland.

Stuart Dallas has been voted by supporters into Northern Ireland's team of the decade.

The Northern Ireland official twitter account put a poll out to supporters, and Dallas won a huge share of the vote. 

 

The Leeds United star has been a mainstay for his country over the past few years and helped them qualify for Euro 2016 in addition to starring at the tournament. 

Dallas has been at Leeds United since joining from Brentford in 2015 and has gone on to make more than 150 appearances for the club.

What is remarkable about Dallas over the past year is how he has starred in various positions.

For Leeds he has played in both full-back roles and recently he has been playing in midfield due to injuries.

He is rising to each challenge asked of him by manager Marcelo Bielsa and his attitude and application for his club is part of why he is so valuable at international level too.

