'Quality pure and simple': Some Leeds United fans in awe of impressive player video on Twitter

Leeds United are fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the Elland Road side's away day - will the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa get back to winning ways?

Leeds United have shared an impressive training-ground video of Elland Road duo Kalvin Phillips and Jack Harrison which went down a treat with the Whites faithful.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges are flying high in the Championship, sitting just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion in second place, 10 points clear of third, and unbeaten since early October.

Admittedly, last weekend's 3-3 draw with Cardiff City was a case of two points lost for Leeds, given the Whites were leading 3-0, but Bielsa and co remain in a solid position and will be eager to make amends in the best possible way - a healthy points haul during the festive period.

Leeds are currently fine-tuning their preparations ahead of Saturday's Championship trip to fellow promotion battlers Fulham, the first of four league games between now and New Year's Day.

During training, a superb whipped delivery from Phillips towards Harrison, who charged forward and let rip with a ferocious volley into the back of the net, was caught on camera.

The Elland Road side's Twitter account proudly showed off the clip, and numerous Whites fans loved what they saw:

Nonchalant Kalvin — mitch (@mitchlangton) 17 December 2019

If he scores one like this in a game I’ll lose my head — J T (@JakeTaylor200) 17 December 2019

VERY GOOD JACKIE — Martyn (@MartynBurn) 17 December 2019

Phillips didn't look very surprised — neil stacey (@neilstacey2) 17 December 2019

The way @Kalvinphillips just turns away after his pass you know that’s just normal for him — Iain mcculley (@iainmcculley) 17 December 2019

A few of these Saturday please — ashley law (@AJL383) 17 December 2019

Goowannn Jackie — Paul Roberts (@Captain_Prob) 17 December 2019

Nice finish but love the ball from the Yorkshire Pirlo more tbh ‍♂️ — Ash (@ashogooner) 17 December 2019

QUALITY PURE AND SIMPLE



M.O.T — Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) 18 December 2019

Love how Kalvin acts like that sort of ball is just another day in the office — Jordan Bajjada (@jbajjada15) 17 December 2019

Do that against Fulham this weekend please Jackie thanks — Jamie (@IrvingJamiee) 17 December 2019