'Quality pure and simple': Some Leeds United fans in awe of impressive player video on Twitter

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United
Leeds United are fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the Elland Road side's away day - will the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa get back to winning ways?

Leeds United have shared an impressive training-ground video of Elland Road duo Kalvin Phillips and Jack Harrison which went down a treat with the Whites faithful.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges are flying high in the Championship, sitting just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion in second place, 10 points clear of third, and unbeaten since early October.

Admittedly, last weekend's 3-3 draw with Cardiff City was a case of two points lost for Leeds, given the Whites were leading 3-0, but Bielsa and co remain in a solid position and will be eager to make amends in the best possible way - a healthy points haul during the festive period.

 

 

Leeds are currently fine-tuning their preparations ahead of Saturday's Championship trip to fellow promotion battlers Fulham, the first of four league games between now and New Year's Day.

During training, a superb whipped delivery from Phillips towards Harrison, who charged forward and let rip with a ferocious volley into the back of the net, was caught on camera.

The Elland Road side's Twitter account proudly showed off the clip, and numerous Whites fans loved what they saw:

Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds, England.

