Eddie Nketiah responds when asked to compare Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa and Gunners legend Arsene Wenger

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah is currently playing for Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and was called up to the Arsenal first team for the first time by Arsene Wenger.

As an Arsenal player on loan at Leeds United, Eddie Nketiah has already played for a number of world-class managers throughout his career so far.

At the Emirates Stadium, the 20-year-old was called up to the first team for the first time by iconic Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, before then turning out under his successor Unai Emery.

This season, Nketiah has made the switch to Elland Road, where he is playing under Marcelo Bielsa, one of the most esteemed football managers of the modern era.

In an interview with Gaffer, the Gunners academy graduate spoke about numerous topics including his formative football days, his "calling" goal celebration and his working relationship with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, before moving onto the subject of managers.

When asked by the outlet about the similarities or differences between Bielsa and Wenger, Nketiah replied: "Wenger was really important for the early stages of my career, he was the one who handed me my debut. It’s hard to compare the two, though.

"They both have great knowledge of the game, they’re both massively respected in the world of football so I just feel lucky that I’ve been able to work with both of them. Plus, Unai (Emery) too. It’s been great at such a young age to take things from each of them, these characters and managers who are so well-respected."

Nketiah went to Leeds with much fanfare and began the season brightly for Bielsa's side, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley (plus an assist), Salford and Stoke in August and September.

So far, he has made 15 appearances in all competition for the Elland Road outfit, scoring five goals and claiming one assist, according to Transfermarkt.