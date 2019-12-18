Leeds United ace wants to say thank you to the fans

Leeds United ace Ezgjan Alioski finds the Whites support "unbelievable" and described the Elland Road faithful as "crazy in a positive sense".

Leeds United ace Ezgjan Alioski has spoken highly of the "unbelievable" support from the Whites fanbase, admitting he has never experienced anything like it anywhere else, both in terms of playing and watching football elsewhere (LUFC website).

The North Macedonia international joined Leeds in July 2017, making the move from Swiss outfit FC Lugano for an undisclosed fee, and penning a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2021.

Prior to joining Leeds, Alioski plied his club trade exclusively in Swiss football, but as a fully fledged international he has played in various other countries, not to mention watching plenty of football - but the "crazy" support from the Elland Road fanbase stands out for him.

Speaking to the official Leeds website for their matchday programme, the 27-year-old - a cult hero amongst the Leeds fans for his talent, attitude and somewhat eccentric personality - finished by hailing the "beautiful and amazing" support and saying thank you to them.

“It’s unbelievable! I’ve never seen this before," Alioski told the programme - as republished by the Leeds website - when asked how much he enjoys playing in front of the Whites fans. "I watch a lot of football and play in other countries and compare, but the Leeds fans are crazy... Crazy in a positive sense.

"They support us in every game home and away and we feel bad when we lose, we want to send them home happy. When we can’t do this, I am also sad. The Leeds fans will always be in my heart, they are beautiful and amazing fans right until the end. They support us absolutely everywhere and I want to say thank you to them.”

Up next for second-placed Leeds is Fulham away on Saturday, before hosting Preston at Elland Road on Boxing Day.