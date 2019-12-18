Lee Hendrie shares Villa boss Dean Smith decision which surprised him

Aston Villa forward Wesley was left on the substitutes' bench last night until late on.

Lee Hendrie has told Sky Sports, during their live coverage of Aston Villa’s match against Liverpool, that he was surprised that Wesley did not start.

Villa beat Liverpool 5-0 last night in the League Cup, with Jurgen Klopp’s naming a very young side.

With Wesley struggling for form, it could have been a good opportunity for him to get a large amount of goals under his belt.

The Brazilian did manage to score once, after being brought on as a late substitute.

But Hendrie was shocked to see Smith line-up with Jonathan Kodjia over Wesley in Villa’s starting line-up.

“I was a bit surprised that Wesley wasn’t involved [from the start] today because I felt this was a big game for someone like him, who’s lacking confidence, to get a few goals,” Hendrie said.

Kodjia actually scored a hat-trick in the contest, which could put Wesley’s starting threat under pressure at Villa.

The powerful forward had gone through a drought of nine games without scoring before last night, which Villa can ill afford to happen again.

Smith’s side have found things difficult since promotion, and currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.