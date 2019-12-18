Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Lee Hendrie shares Villa boss Dean Smith decision which surprised him

John Verrall
Wesley of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa forward Wesley was left on the substitutes' bench last night until late on.

Wesley of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Lee Hendrie has told Sky Sports, during their live coverage of Aston Villa’s match against Liverpool, that he was surprised that Wesley did not start.

Villa beat Liverpool 5-0 last night in the League Cup, with Jurgen Klopp’s naming a very young side.

With Wesley struggling for form, it could have been a good opportunity for him to get a large amount of goals under his belt.

The Brazilian did manage to score once, after being brought on as a late substitute.

 

But Hendrie was shocked to see Smith line-up with Jonathan Kodjia over Wesley in Villa’s starting line-up.

“I was a bit surprised that Wesley wasn’t involved [from the start] today because I felt this was a big game for someone like him, who’s lacking confidence, to get a few goals,” Hendrie said.

Wesley of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham,...

Kodjia actually scored a hat-trick in the contest, which could put Wesley’s starting threat under pressure at Villa.

The powerful forward had gone through a drought of nine games without scoring before last night, which Villa can ill afford to happen again.

Smith’s side have found things difficult since promotion, and currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch