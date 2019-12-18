Sky Sports pundit shares what he feels Rangers can now do for the first time in years

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in Friday night action this weekend but Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos is suspended.

Glasgow Rangers cult hero and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has spoken about the Ibrox side's upcoming Scottish Premiership game, with Steven Gerrard unable to call on Alfredo Morelos' services (Sky Sports News).

Rangers head to Hibernian on Friday night to play their 17th league game of the season as they seek to keep up the pressure on rivals Celtic - who are in action on Wednesday - at the top of the table.

However, the Ibrox side will have to do so without Morelos, who was shown a second yellow card for his goal celebration at Motherwell and is suspended for the Edinburgh game.

In the Colombian's absence, Jermain Defoe is likely to step in up front, and Boyd noted how Rangers finally have a big enough squad to rotate, which is a boost not only on matchdays but on the training ground too.

"[Defoe] has not had a massive amount of game time recently but it is the first time in a number of years that Rangers have had a big enough squad to be able to rotate," Boyd wrote on Sky Sports News.

"The training tempo will be so much higher as they don't have to bring in eight or nine younger players to train with the first team - when you do that the standard naturally drops off. But now, because of the squad numbers, they will be training at a level that allows them to step into a game when asked."

Rangers played Hibs at Ibrox back in August and ran riot as Defoe netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 win, while Morelos got a brace and Sheyi Ojo rounded off the scoring in a game which saw Gerrard's side enjoy 34 shots, 19 on goal (BBC Sport).