Kris Boyd speaks out on 'great opportunity' for both Rangers and Celtic

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic are both in the Europa League last 16 - Boyd thinks it's a great opportunity for both Ibrox and Parkhead to flex their muscles in Europe.

Glasgow Rangers cult hero Kris Boyd has given his verdict on both the Ibrox side's Europa League last 32 draw and that of Glasgow rivals Celtic (Sky Sports News).

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will host Portuguese side Braga at Ibrox on 20 February while the Hoops of Neil Lennon will travel to FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their knockout tie ahead of the return legs a week later.

The draw has proven relatively kind to both Rangers and Celtic, who have avoided Premier League and La Liga sides as well as the teams parachuted in from the Champions League, such as Ajax and Inter Milan.

Boyd reckons both Rangers and Celtic will be happy with the draw, although it won't be easy by any means, but believes it'll be a "great opportunity" for them to make a statement in Europe and potentially progress to the last 16.

"I'm sure they will both be happy with the draw - it could have been a lot worse - but it will still be very difficult," Boyd told Sky Sports News. "For Rangers, some think Braga will be straightforward when it definitely will not be. They topped Wolves' group and beat them at Molineux so it will be very difficult.

"Celtic, on the other hand, will be confident that they will be able to go about their business as it is a difficult tie but I don't think it will be one that they will lose too much sleep over and will be looking forward to it. It is a great opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles in Europe. They have had a lot of praise so far for their performances and I think both teams will be thinking 'bring it on'."

Rangers and Celtic could also find themselves up against each other should they both progress to the last 16 and potentially take on each other three times in the space of a week, with their Scottish Premiership clash set for 15 March and the Europa League last 16 ties taking place on 12 and 19 March.