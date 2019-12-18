Kenny Dalglish reacts after watching Liverpool's youngsters play Aston Villa

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the League Cup yesterday, but their youngsters still managed to leave the game with plenty of credit.

Kenny Dalglish has praised Liverpool’s young players for their performance against Aston Villa last night in the League Cup.

Liverpool named a side with the average age of 19 at Villa Park yesterday, and although they were beaten 5-0 they put in a good account of themselves.

The scoreline was very harsh on the Reds, who remained competitive with a strong Villa side for large portions of the contest.

And Dalglish was heartened by what he saw from Liverpool’s prospects.

What a great effort from a very young @LFC team tonight. They represented themselves and the Club very well. Fantastic support from our fans to encourage them. A memorable night for players, staff, and fans, despite the score line. — Sir Kenneth Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) December 17, 2019

Liverpool actually had the better of the early stages of the contest, but they were undone by two quick-fire goals from Villa.

Both the strikes were slightly fortuitous, and at that point the game was effectively over as a contest.

Villa went on the complete the victory comfortably, as they showed a greater ruthlessness than Liverpool’s prospects, but the Reds prospects still managed to show some flashes of genuine quality.

Liverpool’s senior side are in action later this evening when they take on Monterrey at the Club World Cup.