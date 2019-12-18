Quick links

Kenny Dalglish reacts after watching Liverpool's youngsters play Aston Villa

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish takes the applause of the supporters a day after having the new grandstand named after him, on the pitch ahead of the English Premier...
Liverpool were beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the League Cup yesterday, but their youngsters still managed to leave the game with plenty of credit.

Kenny Dalglish has praised Liverpool’s young players for their performance against Aston Villa last night in the League Cup.

Liverpool named a side with the average age of 19 at Villa Park yesterday, and although they were beaten 5-0 they put in a good account of themselves.

 

The scoreline was very harsh on the Reds, who remained competitive with a strong Villa side for large portions of the contest.

And Dalglish was heartened by what he saw from Liverpool’s prospects.

Liverpool actually had the better of the early stages of the contest, but they were undone by two quick-fire goals from Villa.

Both the strikes were slightly fortuitous, and at that point the game was effectively over as a contest.

Villa went on the complete the victory comfortably, as they showed a greater ruthlessness than Liverpool’s prospects, but the Reds prospects still managed to show some flashes of genuine quality.

Liverpool’s senior side are in action later this evening when they take on Monterrey at the Club World Cup.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

