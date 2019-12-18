John Salako hopes Crystal Palace sign 'fantastic' £18m star

Chelsea could let Olivier Giroud leave in January after just two Premier League stars - could Crystal Palace swap him for Wilfried Zaha?

John Salako has backed Crystal Palace’s reported pursuit of ‘fantastic’ Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud – while suggesting to Love Sport Radio that a swap deal could be on the cards involving talisman Wilfried Zaha.

If any game summed up Zaha’s importance to Palace, it was Monday night’s clash with bitter rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Inspired by Aaron Mooy and Davy Propper, Graham Potter’s side dominated at the home of their old enemies and could have been a few goals to the good – only to find themselves pegged back against the run of play when Zaha fired a rocket into the top corner out of absolutely nothing.

Put simply, the Ivory Coast international is the one player in Roy Hodgson’s squad capable of game-changing moments – and it is no wonder that Palace are refusing to budge on their eye-watering £80 million price-tag amid continued interest from London rivals Chelsea (Mail).

So, regardless of the fact that £18 million Blues veteran Giroud is the sort of proven Premier League number nine that Palace are crying out for, you won’t find many Eagles fans agreeing with Selhurst Park legend Salako.

"I honestly don't think Wilf will go to Chelsea. Hudson Odoi has come back, and I don't think they'll want to hinder his development. But Willian and Pedro are getting on a bit, and maybe they'll want someone to add to that,” the former forward said.

“They could do a great little swap, though. Palace have got their eyes on Giroud, and that would be fantastic - Giroud plus money! If Palace get the right offer, they could be tempted.

“Wilfred definitely has the ability [for Chelsea], and no Palace fan can begrudge him if he wants that move".

The Mirror (22 November, page 79) reports that Crystal Palace can sign a World Cup winning centre-forward for as little as £5 million in January with Giroud’s contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire at the end of the season.

That is an absolute no-brainer surely with the former Arsenal striker, who has stared just two league games this season, looking like the missing piece in Hodgson’s frontline.