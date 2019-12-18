Jamie Redknapp raves about 'exceptional' Liverpool midfielder's display against Aston Villa

Liverpool lost 5-0 at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told Sky Sports (21:36, 17/12) that he thought midfielder Pedro Chirivella was 'exceptional' for Liverpool last night.

With the Reds in Club World Cup action today, they were forced to field a young side against Villa for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash.

It was the youngest Liverpool side ever, and whilst they made a bright start, they couldn't keep it going against a strong Aston Villa side.

Jonathan Kodjia scored twice for Villa in a thumping 5-0 win, but Liverpool's kids came out with major credit having played without fear at Villa Park.

Harvey Elliott has grabbed most of the headlines, and whilst Redknapp praised the 16-year-old winger, he felt one of his teammates was 'exceptional'.

Redknapp was hugely impressed with Chirivella, picking him and Elliott out as the top players in the Liverpool side last night.

“Nobody likes losing, but it’s a brilliant experience,” said Redknapp. “The young man, Chirivella in midfield, I thought was exceptional. And Harvey Elliott. I thought they were the two standout players,” he added.

Chirivella, 22, was making just his eighth appearance for Liverpool last night, and was even given the captain's armband as the most experienced player in the side in terms of age.

The Spaniard may not have a long-term future at Anfield, but he impressed against Villa, and may have just put himself in the shop window with his performance.