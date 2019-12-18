Quick links

Jamie Redknapp names Liverpool youngster James Milner has told him is absolutely brilliant

John Verrall
Jamie Redknapp prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on April 9, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott caught the eye with an excellent display against Aston Villa yesterday.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Jamie Redknapp has told Sky Sports, during their live coverage of Liverpool’s match with Aston Villa, that James Milner has spoken very positively about Harvey Elliott to him.

Elliott was in impressive form for Liverpool last night, even though they were beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa.

The Reds named a very young side, who managed to put in a good account of themselves at Villa Park.

Liverpool could feel the scoreline was a tad harsh on their prospects, who actually showed some very positive signs during the contest.

 

Elliott grabbed the attention more than most, with the 16-year-old causing Villa’s defence all sorts of problems.

And Redknapp has revealed that Milner has very high hopes for the Liverpool youngster, who arrived from Fulham in the summer.

“This kid has got special talent. 16-years of age, nice left foot, he’s got great vision,” Redknapp said.

“He is one, and I know James Milner thinks the same because I spoke to him earlier, who could go right to the top.”

Liverpool's English midfielder Harvey Elliott (R) attends at a team training session at Melwood in Liverpool, north west England on October 1, 2019, on the eve of their UEFA Champions...

Elliott really increased his reputation yesterday, with Liverpool supporters now hugely excited by his future at Anfield.

The teenager looks to be capable of challenging for a first-team place sooner rather than later, if he continues to progress at his current rate.

Jurgen Klopp promised he would be watching Liverpool’s match last night from Doha, and Elliott’s display will surely have caught his eye.

