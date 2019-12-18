Don’t F**k With Cats: Where is Luka Magnotta now? Is he still in prison?

It's not exactly festive viewing, but it is thoroughly engrossing.

In the wake of a new Netflix documentary - Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer - people are wondering where Luke Magnotta is now.

"In the seedy underbelly of the internet, there's an unwritten rule. Rule zero. Don't f**k with cats."

There are many documentaries out there, and this year, Netflix has arguably been at the forefront of quality non-fiction content. They've given audiences the likes of American Factory, Fyre, Knock Down The House, Tell Me Who I Am, The Great Hack, Homecoming, The Black Godfather and many more.

However, few titles have proven so unsettling as this three-part series.

This disturbing real-life story is definitely not for the faint-hearted, but once you start it, it'll be impossible to peel your eyes away from it. So, let's get into it...

Members of the media surround a police van in anattempt to catch a glimpse of Luka Rocco Magnotta, who appeared for a preliminary hearing March 11, 2013 in Montreal, Canada. The most high-...

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Across three hour-long episodes, this limited series details the hunt for a man who uploaded a video of himself to the internet abusing kittens.

After witnessing the horrific footage on Facebook, people from all around the world aimed to discover the criminal's identity so that they could bring him to justice. Essentially, those involved believed they only had a small amount of time before the man in the video would orchestrate even more vile crimes.

He was revealed to be Luka Magnotta, a Canadian who is now 37-years-old. As noted by Distractify, he was convicted of killing a Lin Jun - a Chinese international student - and a number of kittens.

Where is Luka Magnotta now? Is he still in prison?

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 and, as confirmed by the earlier source, was sentenced to life in prison, which comes as no surprise.

During the trial, his lawyer made a number of claims that Luka was diagnosed with a range of mental disorders.

According to Bustle, he has absolutely no possibility of parole for twenty-five years. However, that's not all, as they also include that he received another 19-year sentence as a result of the other four charges at trial.

Luka Magnotta's life in prison

The earlier cited Distractify article addressed that Luka was preparing to marry another inmate - Anthony Jolin - in the summer of 2017.

They add that the ceremony was to take place in the Pont-Cartier prison and that their relationship began after Luka signed up for a prison dating website called Canadian Inmates Connect.

Apparently, he was looking for a white man aged 28-38 who identified as "loyal, well-educated, financially and emotionally stable, and interested in a long-term relationship."

The recently emerged documentary will surely prove divisive with those who know about the case. If you haven't already, be sure to check it out.

