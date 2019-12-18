Injured Leeds United star suggests he's now very close to making a comeback

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has not been able to play more than a minute since the start of October.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he is hoping to come back for Boxing Day.

Shackleton has played just one minute for Leeds since the start of October.

The youngster has been struggling with injury, and admits that he suffered a set-back in training as he was trying to make a recovery.

Shackleton is now edging closer to full health again though, after taking more time over his comeback this time.

And the youngster is hoping to play for Leeds again just after Christmas.

“I had some problems with my hamstring after the West Brom game, and I came back in probably a bit too soon,” Shackleton said.

“I’ve felt it again in training, but we are looking at being back for Boxing Day hopefully.”

Shackleton’s return is a boost to Leeds, as they have a busy fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

Leeds currently have a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion, but they will not want their form to dip over the second half of the campaign, like it did last season.

If Shackleton does make it back for Boxing Day, he could be available for selection for Leeds’s game against Preston North End at Elland Road.