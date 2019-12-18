Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Injured Leeds United star suggests he's now very close to making a comeback

John Verrall
Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton strains to reach a pass during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Stoke City at Elland Road on August 27, 2019 in Leeds, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has not been able to play more than a minute since the start of October.

Jamie Shackleton of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he is hoping to come back for Boxing Day.

Shackleton has played just one minute for Leeds since the start of October.

The youngster has been struggling with injury, and admits that he suffered a set-back in training as he was trying to make a recovery.

Shackleton is now edging closer to full health again though, after taking more time over his comeback this time.

 

And the youngster is hoping to play for Leeds again just after Christmas.

“I had some problems with my hamstring after the West Brom game, and I came back in probably a bit too soon,” Shackleton said.

“I’ve felt it again in training, but we are looking at being back for Boxing Day hopefully.”

Jamie Shackleton of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Shackleton’s return is a boost to Leeds, as they have a busy fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

Leeds currently have a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion, but they will not want their form to dip over the second half of the campaign, like it did last season.

If Shackleton does make it back for Boxing Day, he could be available for selection for Leeds’s game against Preston North End at Elland Road.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch