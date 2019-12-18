Quick links

Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa win over Liverpool

Aston Villa are into the League Cup semi-finals.

Wesley of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa had an easy 5-0 win over an under strength Liverpool side last night.

Liverpool fielded an under-23 team due to their involvement in the FIFA World Club Cup, and Villa took full advantage.

 

Villa scored four in the first half to put the result beyond doubt early.

Out of form striker Wesley netted the fifth to round off a successful evening for Dean Smith's side.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor was encouraged by Villa's clinical performance.

He also hopes that Wesley's goal will rejuvenate a striker who has scored four goals in 17 Premier League matches.

This weekend Villa host Southampton and will be looking to use this win as momentum against a team which sit level on points with them near the bottom of the table.

Villa manager Dean Smith laughs and smiles during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

