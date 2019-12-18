Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa win over Liverpool

Aston Villa are into the League Cup semi-finals.

Aston Villa had an easy 5-0 win over an under strength Liverpool side last night.

Liverpool fielded an under-23 team due to their involvement in the FIFA World Club Cup, and Villa took full advantage.

Villa scored four in the first half to put the result beyond doubt early.

Out of form striker Wesley netted the fifth to round off a successful evening for Dean Smith's side.

A professional performance by the team against a very young #LFC team. Through this and on to a massive game on Saturday. Glad that Wesley got his goal. Will do him a world of good. #UTV pic.twitter.com/Ufwg3Rc90N — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) December 18, 2019

Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor was encouraged by Villa's clinical performance.

He also hopes that Wesley's goal will rejuvenate a striker who has scored four goals in 17 Premier League matches.

This weekend Villa host Southampton and will be looking to use this win as momentum against a team which sit level on points with them near the bottom of the table.