How to watch Monterrey v Liverpool in the Club World Cup - TV channel and streaming options

Liverpool are set to get their Club World Cup campaign underway tonight.

While it's not everyone's cup of tea, the Club World Cup is arguably one of the most fascinating competitions in the football calendar.

It's an opportunity for some of the best clubs from around the world, not just Europe, to compete against each other in an exclusive competition with the victors being 'officially' crowned the best team in the world.

This year, it's the turn of Liverpool to represent Europe in the Club World Cup after winning the Champions League in the summer.

Their first match in the competition is tonight, December 18th, against Mexican side Monterrey.

But just how can viewers in the UK tune into the action?

Monterrey v Liverpool

It almost goes without saying that Liverpool come into the Club World Cup as the standout favourites for the tournament.

Their chances will be boosted by the fact that the whole Liverpool first team has travelled to Qatar for the competition, in doing so effectively sacrificing their place in the League Cup (or Carabao Cup if you prefer) back home after the youngest team in Liverpool's history lost 5-0 to Aston Villa last night.

Despite Liverpool's status as favourites, Monterrey will be no pushovers as the winners of the CONCACAF Champions League, although their league form has been shaky so far this season.

How to watch

Coverage of the Monterrey - Liverpool clash is set to come from the BBC this year.

Thanks to Liverpool qualifying for the tournament, UK viewers will get to watch Liverpool's efforts in the semi-final live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

When to watch

The semi-final against Monterrey is due to kick-off at 5:30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 18th with coverage on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer getting underway from 5:15pm.

The final, which takes place on Saturday, will again kick-off at 5:30pm GMT but will air from 5:15pm on BBC One rather than BBC Two.