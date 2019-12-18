How to watch El Clasico in the UK - TV channel and streaming options for Barcelona v Real Madrid

After being postponed earlier in the season, the first El Clasico of 2019/20 is finally upon us!

El Clasico has always been a huge occasion in Spanish football as it marks the fierce meeting of two of the biggest rivals in the sport, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In recent years, thanks to the presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two best players in the world, the match took on an even greater significance.

Since Ronaldo departed for Juventus, however, the match has still remained a fiercely fought battle and thanks to rising political tensions between Spain and Catalunya, the match has taken on a new dynamic once again.

The Clasico taking place tonight, on Wednesday, December 18th, was supposed to be played back in October but was postponed over fears of political and civil unrest surrounding the match.

But just how can fans in the UK watch the first Clasico of the 2019/20 season?

Barcelona v Real Madrid

The first Clasico of the 2019/20 season is expected to be as fierce an encounter as ever with recent political tensions still high among the people of Catalunya and by extension, Barcelona themselves as well.

In La Liga, both teams have faced challenges this season with Barça and Real Madrid struggling for consistency so far this campaign.

As ever, El Clasico is being treated as one of the most crucial matches of the season with both sides sitting level on 35 points after 16 matches apiece.

How to watch

Frustratingly for viewers in the UK, El Clasico will only be available through the subscription channel Premier Sports, which is available through Sky and Virgin TV.

When to watch

Premier Sports' El Clasico coverage is set to get underway from 6pm GMT with the match itself kicking off at 7pm.

Viewers can tune into the action via the channel Premier Sports 1 (412 on Sky and 551 on Virgin) as well as through Sky and Virgin's respective streaming apps as long as you have Premier Sports among your subscribed channels.