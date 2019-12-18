How to watch El Clasico in the UK - TV channel and streaming options for Barcelona v Real Madrid

Paul Fogarty
10 Leo Messi of FC Barcelona during the semi-final first leg of Spanish King Cup
Paul Fogarty Profile
Paul Fogarty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

After being postponed earlier in the season, the first El Clasico of 2019/20 is finally upon us!

El Clasico has always been a huge occasion in Spanish football as it marks the fierce meeting of two of the biggest rivals in the sport, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In recent years, thanks to the presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two best players in the world, the match took on an even greater significance.

Since Ronaldo departed for Juventus, however, the match has still remained a fiercely fought battle and thanks to rising political tensions between Spain and Catalunya, the match has taken on a new dynamic once again.

The Clasico taking place tonight, on Wednesday, December 18th, was supposed to be played back in October but was postponed over fears of political and civil unrest surrounding the match.

But just how can fans in the UK watch the first Clasico of the 2019/20 season?

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Dani Carvajal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at...

Barcelona v Real Madrid

The first Clasico of the 2019/20 season is expected to be as fierce an encounter as ever with recent political tensions still high among the people of Catalunya and by extension, Barcelona themselves as well. 

In La Liga, both teams have faced challenges this season with Barça and Real Madrid struggling for consistency so far this campaign.

As ever, El Clasico is being treated as one of the most crucial matches of the season with both sides sitting level on 35 points after 16 matches apiece.  

10 Leo Messi of FC Barcelona defended by 10 Modric of Real Madrid during the semi-final first leg of Spanish King Cup

How to watch

Frustratingly for viewers in the UK, El Clasico will only be available through the subscription channel Premier Sports, which is available through Sky and Virgin TV.

When to watch

Premier Sports' El Clasico coverage is set to get underway from 6pm GMT with the match itself kicking off at 7pm.

Viewers can tune into the action via the channel Premier Sports 1 (412 on Sky and 551 on Virgin) as well as through Sky and Virgin's respective streaming apps as long as you have Premier Sports among your subscribed channels.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Paul Fogarty Profile

Paul Fogarty

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.