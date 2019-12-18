How to listen to the 6ix9ine podcast - Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story!

All eyes are on the rapper as he awaits sentencing in court.

After its announcement, fans and beyond are all wondering how to listen to the 6ix9ine podcast.

The 23-year-old - real name Daniel Hernandez - is an American rapper and songwriter who rose to prominence back in 2017.

His hit debut single 'Gummo' was being talked about everywhere, eventually landing at a staggering number twelve spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

High expectations were set for his 2018 debut album Dummy Boy, which wasn't exactly favoured by critics. Nevertheless, it landed straight in at second place on the Billboard 200. The lead single was 'Fefe' featuring the immensely popular Nicki Minaj along with Murda Beatz, which certainly helped.

However, he was arrested on a range of charges in 2018...

SING IT LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR: When is Elf on TV?

6ix9ine performs at 2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.

What is the 6ix9ine podcast about?

According to Pitchfork, the forthcoming podcast comes courtesy of Complex - in partnership with Spotify - and will be called 'Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story'.

As noted by the same source, it will chronicle the musician's ultimate transformation, following his early origins as a highschool dropout and deli worker, up to his days as a musical icon, and then, of course, his time in court wrapped up in a federal racketeering and firearms case. It's his life story, so to speak.

The podcast will be narrated by radio personality, rapper and actress Angie Martinez.

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

How to listen to the 6ix9ine podcast

It will be on Spotify!

Episodes will air weekly on the popular service, with the first being made available on Tuesday, January 28th 2020.

If you're a fan, or just simply curious about the controversial figure, then it's definitely worth tuning in once it drops.

IT'S NOT OVER YET! New episodes of Fuller House coming in 2020!

Podcast Detailing the Rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine Set to Premiere on Spotify in January pic.twitter.com/SgG0373FbJ — HipHop Clarity (@HipHopClarity) December 17, 2019

How long is the 6ix9ine podcast?

The 6ix9ine podcase will be made up of eight episodes in total, airing weekly.

With this in mind, we can expect the telling of Daniel's story to conclude on Tuesday, March 17th 2020. Whatever the verdict may be after his time in court on Wednesday, December 18th 2019, it's sure to make this podcast even more of an essential listen.

Be sure to check it out on January 28th!

In other news, where did they film Jumanji: The Next Level?