If you're having trouble with Gboard, you're not the only one!

Many have discovered that Gboard is not working on Lenovo tablet and Android, so let's look at how to fix the issue...

"Just Google it!"

Can you think of a more commonly used phrase? As we all gather with our friends and family this Christmas, whether it's around the telly or kicking back with some festive tunes, we're sure to hear it uttered countless times.

The handy tool has prevented us from wracking our brains for answers for ages now - gotta love it!

We use it for so many things constantly, so when there's an issue with it, you don't half notice.

Users having trouble with Gboard

Recently, users have expressed their irritation with Gboard (Google keyboard) playing up.

As you'd expect, plenty have taken to Twitter to reach out about it, with one recently writing: "@googledevs - please fix Gboard not working constantly after a recent update to Android! Have had to revert to factory version. If didn't have access to a computer and 'real' keyboard to google for this *temporary* fix, I'd be stuffed!"

Similarly, another tweeted: "Is your virtual keyboard on your phone not working? It's probably because it's Google's #gboard, which is failing on android phones. I had SwiftKey as an alternative, which is not my preference but at least it works."

How to fix Gboard: Not working on Lenovo tablet and Android

According to 9to5Google, there is a way to fix it.

If you're able to unlock your phones, go into settings and clear both storage and cache on Gboard. So, go to:

1. Settings

2. Apps

3. Gboard

4. Clear Data and Cache

How to fix Gboard if you're locked out of your phone

Unfortunately, some are actually locked out of their phones.

If this is the case, at the moment it looks like the best way to fix the issue is to either manually connect another keyboard or factory reset the device.

Of course, it's not essential, but it is a way around it.

The earlier source (9to5Google) also says: "...another option may be to install another keyboard app remotely from the Play Store on a computer. After reboot, the device may ask you to choose keyboards."

We're sure Google is working on it as we speak, but if you or anyone you know is yet to update your device, perhaps it's best to wait a while.

A few have also tweeted about resolving the issue, with one writing: "Gboard not working. Go into settings, apps, Gboard, disable, it should have a link to play store. Uninstall, reinstall.solved. unless you are locked out of ur device..." and another saying: "Awoke to find my Gboard on my Motorola Android not working. Researched problem on my Chromebook. This has been common lately. To fix: settings-app mgmt-Gboard-storage. Then clear cache. If that doesn't work go back & clear data."

We hope this helps!

