Has Lofty left Holby City? Actor Lee Mead confirms character fate on Twitter!

Holby City aired the emotional exit of Lofty Chiltern during last night’s episode (December 17th) with actor Lee Mead confirming the medical drama has aired his final scenes.

On Tuesday, Lofty and Dom Copeland (David Ames) were planning their second wedding in the hospital’s car park, when Lofty took a devastating decision about their marriage.

Standing at the altar, Lofty broke up with Dom and later revealed that he’s also leaving his job at the hospital, stating that he wanted to start a new life somewhere else.

Lofty’s exit has definitely broken viewers’ hearts at home. So how long has Lofty been in Holby City and what are the circumstances that led to his exit?

When did Lofty join Holby City?

Keen fans of the BBC One soap should remember that Lofty made his debut appearance as a nurse on Holby City’s sister show, Casualty, back in 2014. He played the role for two years, before leaving Casualty two years later.

Lofty actor Lee returned in 2017 and joined Holby City. He’s been a regular on Holby since 2017 before his exit during Tuesday’s episode.

So in total, Lee played the role of Lofty for five years, without taking into account the short time he’s away while he moved from Casualty to Holby City.

Why did Lofty actor Lee Mead leave Holby City?

While there’s not a specific reason behind Lee Mead’s decision to step down, there are certainly reasons for his character Lofty to leave the wards.

Lofty hasn’t been involved in the easiest storylines of the new series as Helen (Verity Marshall) recently lost their baby as part of a heartbreaking stillbirth storyline. Helen and Lofty had a fling on a holiday and they were expecting a son they called William.

Helen’s stillbirth and previous complications between Lofty, Helen and Dom certainly had an impact on Lofty which might be the reason behind his decision to start a new life away from Holby’s hospital.

What did Lofty actor Lee say about his exit?

Taking to Twitter after Holby City aired on Tuesday, Lee confirmed that this was his last episode as nurse Lofty.

Mixed emotions tonight. Last episode as Lofty. I have had the best five years on @BBCCasualty and @BBCHolbyCity. It’s been an absolute privilege to have been a part of these shows working with some amazingly talented and kind people. Here’s to the next chapter — Lee Mead (@leemeadofficial) December 17, 2019

“Last episode as Lofty. I have had the best five years on @BBCCasualty and @BBCHolbyCity. It’s been an absolute privilege to have been a part of these shows working with some amazingly talented and kind people. Here’s to the next chapter.”

Watch Holby City when it continues on Thursday, December 19 at 8pm on BBC One.