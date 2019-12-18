Quick links

'Great imagination, great feet': Jamie Redknapp raves about Liverpool teenager's display

Jamie Redknapp talks to the media during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Liverpool's youngsters lost 5-0 at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told Sky Sports (20:45, 17/12) that he thought Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott looked 'so comfortable' against Aston Villa last night.

With the Reds' first team in Club World Cup action over in Qatar, Liverpool were forced to fulfil their Carabao Cup commitments with an inexperienced side.

They headed to Aston Villa with their youngest-ever first team, and whilst they made a bright start, they did eventually fall to defeat as Jonathan Kodjia scored a first-half brace.

 

Conor Hourihane also scored whilst Morgan Boyes scored an unfortunate own goal before Wesley came off the bench to add a late fifth.

Liverpool's kids may have lost 5-0, but they came out with huge credit having gone up against a team full of experienced players, some of whom feature regularly in the Premier League.

The standout player for Liverpool was winger Elliott, who looked dangerous throughtout and didn't look at all out of place against Premier League players despite only being 16.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool reacts during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Liverpool raided Fulham to sign Elliott over the summer, and in his third Carabao Cup appearance of the season, he again showed why he's so highly rated.

Pundit Redknapp raved about his display, praising his imagination and control, suggesting that he is the 'real deal' and looked comfortable against Premier League players.

“He just looks so comfortable in the surroundings of playing against Premier League players,” said Redknap. He’s got great imagination, great feet, he looks the real deal,” he added.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

