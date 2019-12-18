'Good to know': Exciting attacker flattered by reported Celtic and Leicester interest

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly facing Premier League competition from Leicester City and Newcastle United for Stephane Diarra.

Le Mans winger Stephane Diarra has admitted to Goal that he is flattered by the speculation surrounding his future amid rumoured interest from Celtic, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Despite failing to make the grade at Evian and Rennes, Diarra is really starting to shine in the second tier of French football with speculation suggesting that a big-money move across the channel is on the cards in the near future.

Subscribe

According to L’Equipe, Celtic have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for some time now while Premier League duo Newcastle and Leicester are also firm admirers of a rapid winger who grew up idolising the PSG’s prancing show pony Neymar.

And, speaking ahead of a potential meeting with the Brazilian superstar in a Coupe de la Ligue clash with Thomas Tuchel's side on Wednesday night, Diarra admitted that he was pleased to see his name emerging in the gossip columns – but understands that he still has a lot to improve.

“It’s good to know that several clubs follow you, but leaving Le Mans this winter? I don’t know. I need to stay focused on my season. I'll watch what is going on and we will see,” the exciting Ivorian said.

“I have to progress in a lot of areas but especially on efficiency – that's the biggest point for me. I have to do more and work on my final ball. Things are good today but not good enough.”

Celtic, Leicester and Newcastle are hardly short of options in wide areas right now so it remains to be seen whether Diarra will have to wait until the end of the season before making a potentially life-changing move to Britain.

Under Neil Lennon, jet-heeled wingers have become absolutely integral to Celtic’s swashbuckling style with Mikey Johnstone, James Forrest and Moi Elyounoussi in the form of their life under the Northern Ireland tactician.

Diarra would be in good company at Parkhead.