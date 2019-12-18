Gold Digger's happy ending is a welcome surprise for fans

The BBC drama Gold Digger came to a conclusion last night and it's safe to say that the show's happy ending surprised many.

The last 12 months have been awash with plenty of gripping and entertaining drama series on the BBC.

Whether you're into mysterious spy thrillers like Summer of Rockets, fantasy epics like His Dark Materials or a dramatic re-telling of H.G. Wells's legendary The War of the Worlds, there has been plenty to choose from in 2019.

When the first trailers started appearing for the series Gold Digger, viewers were greeted with the potential for a mean, moody and magnificent story about how a young man was effectively bleeding his older and wealthy lover dry of all her money.

However, the show has surprised everyone by giving us a seemingly happy ending rather than going down a darker route.

Gold Digger: Series 2 is not looking likely

The story of Gold Digger

Gold Digger tells the story of a somewhat unconventional couple.

We have Julia (Julia Ormond), a wealthy 60-year-old woman and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Benjamin (Ben Barnes).

Given Julia's wealth and Benjamin's age, a lot of questions are posed at the couple and Benjamin, in particular, who is thought of as a gold digger by Julia's kids, someone who's only interested in her for her money.

As a result, a lot of tension arises between Benjamin and Julia's family, something that all comes to a head in the final episode.

Gold Digger's ending

The last episode of Gold Digger finally sees Julia and Benjamin make their love for each other official by getting married.

There is still plenty of tension left up in the air though, particularly when Ted (Alex Jennings), Julia's ex-husband, gets himself involved in Julia and Benjamin's relationship at the worst possible moment.

To everyone's surprise, however, the big twist of the show is that Benjamin is, in fact, not a gold digger at all and is simply in love with Julia for Julia while it's her ex-husband, who causes no small amount of chaos at the wedding, and arguably her children who have a greater desire to get their hands on her money.

Fans react to the surprisingly happy ending

It's a rare thing, to see a drama series end on a happy note as that's usually far from the case.

Luckily for Gold Digger's viewers, they were greeted with a surprisingly cheerful conclusion in the end, which has gone down well with many.

Social media is always an 'interesting' place to turn to after a TV show has aired and it was refreshing to see fans praising the happy ending with one Twitter user commenting "okay but Gold Digger actually had a happy ending, that never happens."

While another added "I loved that! So rare to have a happy ending. Patting myself on the back for predicting him to be a good guy and not a gold digger but I’m so glad it just ended happily for once! Loved that drama well done."

However, not everyone was best pleased with the final product as this Twitter user points out "Thanks BBC, Gold Digger is 6 hours of my life I'll never get back. Worst ending ever."