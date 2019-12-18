Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Glen Johnson criticises Liverpool's Adam Lallana

Shane Callaghan
Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adam Lallana was mostly to blame for Liverpool's equaliser, according to Glen Johnson.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 19, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Despite a bit of chaos in the team selections, Liverpool passed a difficult test to book their place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side edged out Monterrey 2-1 to advance into the showpiece this weekend, with Roberto Firmino netting a last-gasp winner for the Champions League winners.

The Mexican outfit had held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the break after Rogelio Funes Mori cancelled out Naby Keita's opener on 12 minutes.

With Virgil van Dijk absent through illness, captain Jordan Henderson had to play as a centre-back, and Adam Lallana had to fill the void left by his skipper in midfield.

 

Lallana isn't used to such a deep midfield position, and former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes that he was at fault for the Mexican club's equaliser.

He said to BBC Sport: "Lallana is in the middle of the goal and he runs past the goalscorer and just leaves him. If that was a natural holding midfielder or a centre-half they would not have run past that player.

"He did the right thing in trying to push out but you have to push out at the right pace. You can’t just run past players, not in the middle of the goal."

There'll be a bit more order in the final, one should hope.

Van Dijk isn't injured, just ill, and hopefully for the Merseyside club they'll have their towering defender back where he belongs in the showpiece, allowing Henderson to go back to midfield

Adam Lallana of Liverpool in action with Tom Davies of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch