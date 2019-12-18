From illegal raves to sell-out Sigma - The Three Decades of Drum and Bass documentary

A new documentary focusing on the rise of drum and bass is arriving in the UK, focusing on everything from a controversial drug culture to taking over the charts.

Fans of the drum and bass genre will be ecstatic to hear that a new documentary featuring Grooverider, DJ Fresh and Sigma hits the screens in February 2020.

D&B has enjoyed a huge glow up over the past 30 years, evolving from illegal raves to finding its way into popular culture and the UK charts.

United Nations: The Three Decades of Drum and Bass captures the sharp rise of the genre, highlighting not only the music but the culture it influenced from fashion to politics.

What is Three Decades about?

The United Nations documentary is entertaining, gritty and somewhat shocking at times. Pieced together through unseen rave footage and interviews with popular drum and bass artists over the years from the 1980's to 2020, the docu-film offers a deep study of EDM.

There's sweaty dance floors, guns, drugs, sex, gangs and more.

Directed and produced by Terry 'Turbo' Stone and Richard Turner, the original archive content is alarmingly raw and hard-hitting, backed up by the thoughts of DJ Fresh, Andy C, Sigma, Hype, Ragga Twins, Adam F, Sasasas, DJ Rap, Jumping Jack Frost, Nicky Blackmarket, Ray Keith, DJ Brockie and Rat Pack.

Today, EDM is one one of the most popular music genres with many sub-genres spawning from the early drum and bass movement, which began in the early 1990's.

Terry Stone leads the documentary and talks about how he battled through life from a council estate to founding the iconic One Nation club scene. Terry said:

"It’s great to go back in time and do a film/documentary of this music revolution, this has never seen before content will have your eyes-peeled and jaw-dropped. It’s amazing to be part of such a huge music revolution.”

How to watch the docu-film

You can attend the documentary premiere which will be held on Saturday, February 15th 2020 at The Troxy London (490 Commercial Road, London, E1 0HX)

For VIP and press guest list please email jenny.vanderwerf@jvpublicity.com.

More information can be found on the United Nation: Three Decades of Drum and Bass social media accounts.