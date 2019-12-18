Who is the ex-Liverpool man Arteta reportedly wants as Arsenal assistant?

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Manchester City's Rodolfo Borrell.

Arsenal are close to landing Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new boss – and he could raid Pep Guardiola's men immediately.

The Gunners are moving closer to landing Arteta, as reported by The Mirror, and it's key that the rookie coach brings in an experienced assistant manager to aid him.

That same report suggests that the top target is Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who has of course worked with Arteta at the Etihad Stadium.

Borrell may not be a familiar name to some Arsenal fans, so here are five facts about the Spaniard who could follow Arteta to North London.

1. Borrell didn't have much of a playing career to speak of, but made his name as a coach with Barcelona, taking charge of their youth sides up to Under-18.

2. The 48-year-old has had a stint as a caretaker manager, taking charge of Greek side Iraklis for three games in 2008, winning two of them.

3. After briefly returning to Barca, Borrell was lured to Liverpool by Rafael Benitez, spending four years with the Reds as Under-18 boss, Under-23 boss and academy manager.

4. Borrell has been with City for nearly six years now, again showing his versatility having been Head of International Relations and Scouting to begin with, before stepping into an assistant coach role to Pep Guardiola.

5. His football mind has been praised, and he has even been credited with playing a role in the early development of players like Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, as well as Raheem Sterling at Liverpool - and Arsenal will hope he can develop their players similarly.