'Finally, about time': Arsenal fans delighted with board's reported transfer decision

A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Arsenal are said to be planning a clear-out in January, with Mikel Arteta on the verge of taking the job.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

Arsenal fans are pleased to hear that the club are planning to have a clear-out in January, amid concerns that some players don’t care enough.

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s board reportedly feel that Mikel Arteta needs to reduce the numbers in his squad, as they seek to only keep players who are desperate to play at the Emirates Stadium at the club.

 

The Gunners could now offload a number of their underperforming players in the new year.

And it says much for how badly Arsenal have struggled this year, that supporters seem to be backing the plan.

If Arteta’s first decision is to sell a number of Arsenal’s first-team players he will waste no time putting his stamp on the squad.

It is clear to see that improvements need to be made at Arsenal, and it seems that drastic measures are now on the cards.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, with their form highly concerning.

Arteta is expected to take over at Arsenal in the near future, but whether he will be in charge for the North London’s side’s match with Everton at the weekend remains to be seen.

