'Finally, about time': Arsenal fans delighted with board's reported transfer decision

Arsenal are said to be planning a clear-out in January, with Mikel Arteta on the verge of taking the job.

Arsenal fans are pleased to hear that the club are planning to have a clear-out in January, amid concerns that some players don’t care enough.

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s board reportedly feel that Mikel Arteta needs to reduce the numbers in his squad, as they seek to only keep players who are desperate to play at the Emirates Stadium at the club.

The Gunners could now offload a number of their underperforming players in the new year.

And it says much for how badly Arsenal have struggled this year, that supporters seem to be backing the plan.

Ain't that the damn truth — Adolfo Diaz (@BigBoss550) December 17, 2019

Absolutely true. There is silly player power at @Arsenal — Moses Isutsa (@LugaliaAndega) December 18, 2019

finally — Cruz (@nw_cruz) December 17, 2019

Just sell all this don't care player. Too toxic — LoopingLoop (@hyper_class_A) December 17, 2019

Arteta wasn't my first choice. But I'm 100% going to back him and if he thinks a squad clear out needs to take place then so be it. I'm fully behind that. — Naz (@Naz_AFC1) December 18, 2019

Arteta in, a complete clear out and only brining in players that will listen to his message and give 110% sounds great to me #AFC — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) December 18, 2019

Genuinely would be happy with a massive clear out in the summer. Mustafi Xhaka ozil Luiz elneny Have to go. Socrates kolasinac have to be squad rather then starters. And Aubameyang sold for good money if we can’t get him to commit. He isn’t ideal for where we are. — Imran patel (@Bergy10_afc) December 17, 2019

If Arteta’s first decision is to sell a number of Arsenal’s first-team players he will waste no time putting his stamp on the squad.

It is clear to see that improvements need to be made at Arsenal, and it seems that drastic measures are now on the cards.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, with their form highly concerning.

Arteta is expected to take over at Arsenal in the near future, but whether he will be in charge for the North London’s side’s match with Everton at the weekend remains to be seen.